Apple to open two new R&D centers in China

Apple has announced plans to set up two new R&D centers in China. The hubs will be located in Shanghai and Suzhou, following previous plans to open two centers in Beijing and Shenzhen.

Apple has committed to invest more than 3.5B yuan (approximately $507.1 million) in Chinese research. Beijing’s R&D center — expected to be completed this year — has a registered capital of approximately $14.994 million and will hire a total of 500 employees. It will be located in the Zhongguancun Science Park, a technology hub in the Haidian District of Beijing, China.