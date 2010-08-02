IK Multimedia debuts Fulltone guitar & bass effects collection

IK Multimedia has launched the Fulltone Collection for AmpliTube for Mac/PC, which offers guitarists and all musicians a palette of sounds that span from classic to contemporary tones.

Guitarist and composer Michael Fuller founded Fulltone back in 1991, with the aim of building stompboxes that sounded as good as vintage pedals, but that were more rugged and reliable than the old, often fragile classics. IK Multimedia's Fulltone Collection includes three processors. Guitarists, keyboard players, composers, producers, sound designers and mixing engineers can now take advantage of all the mojo and feel of the original Fulltone hardware but with all the practicality of AmpliTube's ease of use.

The Fulltone Collection is available from the IK Online store (www.amplitube.com/fulltone) and from within AmpliTube Custom Shop for $59.99. The TERC and SSTE can be purchased as single processors for $34.99 each. The OCD is available as a single pedal for $24.99.