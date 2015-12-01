Maintain serves up Cocktail 10.3 (Sierra Edition)

Maintain has served up Cocktail 10.3 (Sierra Edition), a new edition of Cocktail for users running macOS Sierra. It’s a general purpose utility that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs.

The new version adds macOS Sierra 10.12.4 compatibility, the ability to change default page zoom for Safari, ability to disable animation when hiding or showing Dock and ability to quit Finder. It also contains improvements on the "Delete localization files" procedure.

Cocktail costs $19 for a single user license and available for purchase from the Maintain website (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail). When unregistered, Cocktail runs in demo mode and will expire after the tenth launch.