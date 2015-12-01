Forklift 3.0 for macOS completely rewritten in Swift

BinaryNights has released Forklift 3.0, an update to their file manager and file transfer utility for macOS (10.11 and higher). The tool allows Mac users to connect and manage their files via FTP, SFTP, WebDAV and more.

Forklift offers a way to remotely sync, preview, and edit files. Version 3.0 has been completely rewritten in Swift. The new version offers two-way sync, dark mode, remote editing, improved search functionality, and more.

Forklift 3.0 is usually $29.95 for a single-user license; however, for a limited time, BinaryNights (http://binarynights.com/forklift/) is offering it for $19.95. A family license is available for $29.95 (usually $49.95) and a small business license is available for $49.95 (usually $99.95) during the promotion. Discounted upgrades are also available to owners of previous versions of Forklift. A demo is available for download.