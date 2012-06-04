MacMate revs Web Builder to version 3.1

MacMate (http://macmate.me) has launched Web Builder 3.1, an update of its macOS-compatible online app for creating websites. Users can now choose from a selection of over 3000 theme and palette combinations and add features like maps, contact forms and even a shop module with just a few clicks and no extra charges.

MacMate costs $5.99 per month. A demo is available for download.