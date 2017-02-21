IOGEAR launches portable USB-C Dual DisplayPort Monitor Dock

IOGEAR (www.iogear.com) has launched the $99.95 USB-C Dual DisplayPort Monitor Portable Dock, which enables users to connect two DisplayPort monitors to a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 laptop such as the 2016 MacBook Pros and MacBooks to create a dual-monitor workstation.

The plug-and-play dock connects to the USB-C port on a laptop to extend the desktop to a single 4K monitor or dual HD monitors. It’s bus-powered and features a wrap-around cable organizer for portability.

The USB-C Dual DisplayPort Monitor Portable Dock has two DisplayPort outputs to create a dual-monitor workstation. One is a USB type-A port for connecting additional peripherals such as keyboards, mice, hard drives or printers. You can also extend a MacBook or USB-C Apple laptop to one additional monitor. The USB-C Dual DisplayPort Monitor Portable Dock supports one 4K Ultra HD monitor or dual HD video monitors at full 1080p HD quality.