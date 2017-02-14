FmPro Migrator 8.01 adds FileMaker 15 merge database compatibility

.com Solutions has released FmPro Migrator Developer Edition 8.01 (www.fmpromigrator.com) with support for FileMaker Pro Advanced 15 when using the table conversion feature.

FileMaker developers can use the Merge Database/Table Consolidation process to upgrade older multi-file solutions into easier-to-maintain FileMaker Pro 15 single file solutions. Upgrading to FileMaker Pro 15 also offers developers the opportunity to take advantage of the latest design, development and security features included with FileMaker Pro Advanced 15 and FileMaker Server 15 including WebDirect.

.com Solutions Inc. has also released the FileMaker automation AppleScript code as open source software. In addition to the AppleScript source file, a LiveCode test harness stack is provided. The test harness stack includes AppleScript handler source code embedded within LiveCode handlers.

The code is executed using the LiveCode "do as AppleScript" command. The dynamic compilation of AppleScript code prevents dependencies associated with a specific version of FileMaker software, which would occur if an AppleScript app or applet had been used. The AppleScript code and LiveCode testing stack are available for download from the File menu in FmPro Migrator, and are available in the commercial and demo versions of FmPro Migrator at no cost.

FmPro Migrator Developer Edition is priced at $200 per developer.