Kool Tools: Quad HD Ultra Slim Frameless IPS Monitor

AOC’s (www.aoc.com) 27-inch Quad HD Ultra Slim Frameless IPS Monitor (Q2781PQ). AOC’s Q2781PQ sports an ultra slim design and asymmetric stand, along with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) a 50,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio and a new 4-sided “frameless” AH-IPS panel.

It features a modern AH-IPS panel that allows for wide viewing angles of 178 degrees, ensuring brilliant colors and Clear Vision, the image performance engine that can upscale Standard Definition (SD) sources to High Definition (HD) for sharper, more vivid viewing. The display also features Full sRGB color for the best color uniformity from any perspective.

Users who frequently spend long hours in front of a display will benefit from AOC Flicker-Free technology, which regulates the monitor’s brightness through a DC (direct current) backlight system and thus reduces the unpleasant flickering that so frequently causes eye discomfort and fatigue. A range of inputs allow users to connect the monitor up with their gaming consoles, Blu-ray players or portable devices such as laptops. These include a DisplayPort, two HDMI inputs and D-Sub.

The AOC Q2781PQ is available now at Amazon.com at a manufacturers’ retail price of $499. AOC is also launching the Q2781PS, which sports the same features as the Q2781PQ, along with a rose gold base and edge and a luxury back panel adorned with crystals from Swarovski. It will be available on Amazon.com in the coming months for $599.