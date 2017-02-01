Baccus is a new backup app for the Mac
Factorial has introduced Baccus 1.0, a new backup App for macOS. It’s designed to make it easy to back up your home folder to multiple backup devices, including external drives and NAS.

Once configured, connect your external drive or connect to your network, and Baccus will start backing up your files. You can exclude items from your backups to avoid backing up private or unwanted data to certain destinations. Baccus will even automatically mount your NAS shares.

Baccus requires macOS 10.10 or later. Single user licenses cost $19.99. A free time limited trial is available via the Baccus website (http://baccusapp.com).

 

