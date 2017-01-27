Twocanoes Software introduces SD Clone 3 for the Mac

Twocanoes Software has rolled out SD Clone 3, an upgrade to its SD card cloning software for the Mac. It supports SD, micro-SD and other flash media formats commonly used in embedded devices, cameras, digital signage and other electronic devices.

Version 3 includes enhanced capabilities to verify, expand, shrink and save SD cards to image files and disk images. It also adds a toolbar for quick access to frequently used tools, videos and online image repositories.

SD Clone 3 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. A Personal license is $39.99; a Pro license costs $99.99. A demo is available at the Twocanoes Software website (www.twocanoes.com).