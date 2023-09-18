In a note to clients — as noted by 9to5Mac — analysts at Wedbush say they’re seeing about 10-12% more pre-orders for this year’s iPhone 15 lineup than it did in the same period last year.

“The mix is heavily skewed towards iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with Pro Max exceptionally strong in the US, China, India, and parts of Europe,” says Wedbush. “This is a clear positive for Apple with ASPs set to be a major tailwind for Cupertino in this iPhone 15 cycle with our expectation of an ASP in the ~$925 range and up roughly $100 over the last 12-15 months given heavy Pro mix model shifts.”

Delivery/shipment times now have moved to late October to early November for various models of iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with the iPhone 15 set to go on sale in Apple Stores/retail on Friday, Sept 22. The iPhone 15 Pro Max looks like a clear standout on this cycle, according to Wedbush.

