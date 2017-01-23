EZQuest introduces MacBook Pro keyboard covers

EZQuest (www.ezq.com) has expanded its keyboard covers product line to include compatibility with Apple’s 2016 MacBook Pro. They include clear covers for keyboard protection, creative software editing with keyboard shortcuts, and foreign language covers for U.S./European-based keyboards.

EZQuest says its keyboard covers are certified to have “no detectable latex materials.” The $24.99 Clear Keyboard Cover offers keyboard protection from spills and dirt. It’s made of silicone and is designed to provide a snug fit without movement during typing.

The $29.99 Creative Software Keyboard Shortcuts Covers are also made of silicone and are designed to speed up and simplify the editing of photos, graphical images and audio/video files. EZQuest is initially releasing keyboard shortcuts covers for Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro.

The $25.99 Language Keyboard Covers covers are made of the same material as the clear keyboard covers. The first round of language keyboard covers scheduled for release are Arabic, French, German, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.