Bluetooth 5 is now available

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) officially adopted Bluetooth 5 (www.bluetooth.com/bluetooth5) as the latest version of the Bluetooth core specification. Consumers can expect to see products supporting the spec in two to six months.

Key updates to Bluetooth 5 include longer range, faster speed, and larger broadcast message capacity, as well as improved interoperability and coexistence with other wireless technologies, according to Mark Powell, executive director of the Bluetooth SIG.

He adds that feature updates include four times range, two times speed, and eight times broadcast message capacity. Longer range powers whole home and building coverage, for more robust and reliable connections. Higher speed enables more responsive, high-performance devices. Increased broadcast message size increases the data sent for improved and more context relevant solutions.

Powell says that Bluetooth 5 also includes updates that help reduce potential interference with other wireless technologies to ensure Bluetooth devices can coexist within the increasingly complex global IoT [Internet of Things] environment. It delivers all of this while maintaining its low-energy functionality and flexibility for developers to meet the needs of their device or application, he adds.