Kool Tools: WAE Outdoor Bluetooth speaker

Hercules’ US$79.99 WAE Outdoor 04Plus FM (http://www.hercules.com) is a new audio powerhouse with a built-in FM tuner tucked away inside the speaker. It’s built tough to keep riders company wherever their sports take them.

The wireless speaker can take the toughest things you can throw at it: impacts, asphalt, rain, snow, dust – even mud. The WAE Outdoor 04Plus FM is immersion-resistant (for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 3.3 feet/1 meter). With its cushioning rubber end-pieces, protective metal grille and reinforced access hatch for its connectors, the speaker provides excellent resistance against impacts and all kinds of extreme use conditions.

Featuring a standard-size screw thread, this mobile and versatile speaker easily attaches to any of your favorite mounting accessories: bike mount, suction cup mount, tripod, and more. It’s also lightweight (weighing in at just 0.66 pounds/300 grams).

Despite its compact size designed to accompany riders wherever they go, the new WAE Outdoor 04Plus FM pumps out powerful stereo sound, specifically optimized for outdoor conditions – including wind and other distracting noises. It incorporates a single-unit 2.0 speaker along with a passive decompression driver.

The WAE Outdoor 04Plus FM lets you listen to music in any situation with its built-in FM tuner. The speaker not only lets you stream music wirelessly from any Bluetooth-enabled device, but also listen to FM radio stations. It boasts 18 hours of battery life in FM radio mode.