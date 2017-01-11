Pad and Quill introduce case for the 2016 Macbook Pro

Pad and Quill (http://www.padandquill.com) has released the Cartella Slim Case for the 2016 MacBook Pro (13-inch and 15-inch models). It envelops the laptop in an archival quality buckram linen cover, turning your MacBook into an “actual hardbound book.”

A specially developed 3M residue-free adhesive technology takes only seconds to put on the MacBook Pro, according to the folks at Pad and Quill. Safe and secure, it will purportedly never come off and it will never let go, unless you want it to. The 13-inch case is US$89.95; the 15-inch case costs $99.95.