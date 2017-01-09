AKVI releases the romantic Vintage Pack

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released the $17 “romantic” Vintage Pack, a picture frame pack that includes 100 designs (50 horizontal and 50 vertical).

To use the frame packs, you need to have installed one of following programs: AKVIS Frames (available for free) or AKVIS ArtSuite ($49 for the plug-in version and $69 for the standalone version). The AKVIS products run on macOS 10.7 and higher.