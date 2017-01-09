AppYogi introduces EzyCal for macOS

AppYogi Software has introduced EzyCal - Calendar 2017 (http://appyogi.com/apps/ezycal-calendar-2017), a menu bar calendar developed exclusively for macOS. It ships with a full calendar display with events, reminders, to-do list organizer, cal-sync and more.

EzyCal offers keyboard shortcuts and custom color themes users can select from any three window sizes of the calendar. It syncs with all available calendar events.

EzyCal requires macOS 10.10 or later. It costs US$4.99 and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category.