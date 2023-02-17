Farmside is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Farmside is available for the Mac, Phone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described: ******Build your dream farm!******

* Place plots, plant crops, harvest, and repeat

* Build beautiful orchards filled with your favorite fruit trees

* Raise chickens, cows, and other animals who produce agricultural products

* Use the produce from crops, orchards, and animals to craft and cook unique recipes!

* Fill orders from townsfolk

* Buy seeds from Dunn’s seed stand

* Everything on the farm can be placed freely and they all have their own characteristics, such as fences that will stop chickens from running around, street lights that automatically light up the farm at night, and pavement that provides safe walkway for your avatar.

* Change the color your barn, house, and other key farm locations with decals

* Customize and dress your avatar!

* Unlock hundreds of unique decorations as you complete quests and level up

* Start with a quaint farm by the beach, and expand into the island interior

Farmside is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

