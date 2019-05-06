Speck debuts new protective solutions for MacBooks, iPhones

Speck (www.speckproducts.com) is launching two new protective solutions: Presidio CLEAR for MacBook, the company’s first drop-protective laptop case, and Presidio SHOW, the newest addition to the Presidio smartphone line.

Presidio CLEAR for MacBook is made with IMPACTIUM CLEAR, a dynamic transparent material designed to absorb and disperse shock upon impact and protect the laptops from drops up to four feet. It’s co-molded into a raised edge around the perimeter of the case that also provides a no-slip grip, so you're less likely to drop your device. The case's dual-layer, two-piece design clips onto the MacBook.

Presidio SHOW was thoughtfully designed with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in mind. The case features Speck's IMPACTIUM Shock Barrier around the perimeter that provides 10-foot drop protection while the clear back shows off the phone's design. Presidio SHOW comes in black, and will soon be available in gold, rose gold and silver, to match the different colors of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Presidio CLEAR for MacBook will be available for the MacBook Pro 13-inch with Retina display in the first quarter of 2017, and for additional MacBook models later in the year, retailing for US$99.95. Presidio SHOW is available now for iPhone 7/6s/6 and iPhone 7 Plus/6s Plus/6 Plus, starting at $39.95.