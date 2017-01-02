LaCie upgrades its d2 and Rugged drives

LaCie (www.lacie.com) has announced updates to its LaCie Rugged and d2 storage solutions at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The new LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt USB-C — available in capacities up to 5TB — combines iconic Rugged toughness with USB-C compatibility and fast Thunderbolt speeds.

In addition, a 1TB SSD version delivers speeds of up to 510MB/s, a 30% increase over the previous SSD generation. Thanks to USB-C, the user can connect the LaCie Rugged drive to USB 3.0-compatible computers as well as to USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 models. Plus, with an integrated Thunderbolt cable featuring compatibility with first-generation Thunderbolt and Thunderbolt 2, this LaCie Rugged drive can be used with a large variety of computers. The LaCie Rugged drive is bus-powered and backed by a three-year limited warranty.

The new LaCie d2 Thunderbolt 3 is designed as a companion to limited-capacity SSD-based laptops and all-in-one computers to expand storage up to 10TB for professional bandwidth-intensive creative applications. It features Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.1 speeds .The LaCie d2 is backed by a five-year limited warranty.

The new LaCie Rugged drive will come in 2TB, 4TB and 5TB HDD and 500GB and 1TB SSD capacities starting at $249.99. The new LaCie d2 drive will come in 6TB, 8TB and 10TB capacities starting at $429.99. The LaCie Rugged and LaCie d2 drives will be available at LaCie resellers worldwide later this quarter.