Elgato introduces Thunderbolt 3 Dock

Elgato (www.elgato.com) has introduced the Thunderbolt 3 Dock, which enables you to connect and charge your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook with only one cable. It drives up to two additional displays without compromising the 4K resolution and smooth 60 Hz frame rate, according to Markus Fest, general manager of Elgato.

Providing up to 85 W of power, the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock charges your notebook through the same cable you use to connect it to your MacBook Pro or Windows laptop. USB-C accessories will be powered with up to 15 W, while the built-in USB 3.0 ports can even charge your iPad or iPhone at full speed.

The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock offers two Thunderbolt 3 ports: one to connect and charge your computer, and one to extend the versatility of Thunderbolt even further. The dock will be available later this quarter at a suggested retail price of $299.95.