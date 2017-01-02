Elgato introduces Thunderbolt 3 Dock

Finder for Airpods - find your lost Airp...
Finder for Airpods - find your lost Airpods 1.0
Device: iOS Universal
Category: Utilities
Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes)
Description:
*THE FIRST APP TO FIND YOUR MISSING AIRPODS*Why pay for a replacement when our app will find... | Read more »
Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Loc...
Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location 1.0
Device: iOS Universal
Category: Games
Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes)
Description:
This is the official mobile port of Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location!
Brian Eno : Reflection (Music)
Brian Eno : Reflection 1.0
Device: iOS Universal
Category: Music
Price: $39.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes)
Description:
Exacto - Photo Cut | Background Remover...
Exacto - Photo Cut | Background Remover 1.0
Device: iOS Universal
Category: Photography
Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes)
Description:
Don't Starve: Shipwrecked (Games)
Don't Starve: Shipwrecked 1.0
Device: iOS iPhone
Category: Games
Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes)
Description:
Klei Entertainment has partnered with our friends at CAPY, creators of Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery, Super Time... | Read more »
Get competitive with these 3 mobile espo...
Esports is very likely the way of the future, with events for games like League of Legends and CS:GO drawing massive crowds, while millions of others sit at home streaming tournaments or playing on their own. It may seem like all of that... | Read more »
New SteamWorld game expected to arrive i...
SteamWorld creators Image & Form are kicking off their 20th year by releasing a new SteamWorld game in the coming months. In the latest episode of Image & Form's video series, The Engine Room, Julius andBrjánn tease that there are exciting... | Read more »
Command & Conquer designer Lou Castl...
Louis Castle's title as industry veteran is well earned, having played a major role in shaping the real time strategy (RTS) genre by creating the unforgettableCommand & Conquerseries. Now Castle is onto something new withWar Commander: Rogue... | Read more »
Become the richest beekeeper in casual c...
If you’re a fan of incremental clickers, then you should be buzzing about the latest app from indie studio Eper Apps.
