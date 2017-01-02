Kanex launches Thunderbolt 3 line at CES 2017

Kanex (www.kanex.com) is launching its new Thunderbolt 3 line of products at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The line includes: the Thunderbolt 3 Travel Dock for MacBook Pro, a Thunderbolt 3.0 to eSATA 3 + USB 3.0 Adapter, and 1.6-foot and 6.6-foot Thunderbolt 3/USB-C cables.

With the US$149.95 Kanex Thunderbolt 3 Travel Dock, users can connect and power their MacBook with a single cable, converting it to a desktop workstation. The unit comes with two HDMI ports, a USB port, 1-gigabit Ethernet port, and a USB-C port for pass-through charging.

The $129.95 Kanex Thunderbolt to eSATA + USB 3.0 adapter lets you easily connect your Thunderbolt-equipped Mac to an eSATA device. It connects to the Mac's Thunderbolt port, adding an eSATA port and an extra USB 3.0 port. The adapter allows you to upgrade to the latest MacBook Pro and still use your eSATA hard drive.

With the Kanex Thunderbolt 3/USB-C cable, you can connect to a single display 5K 60Hz or simultaneously stream two video signals, each supporting up to 4K 60Hz. It provides up to 40Gbps throughput, eight times the max bandwidth of SuperSpeed USB 3.0. The 1.6-inch cable iOS $29.95; the 6.6-foot version is $69.95.