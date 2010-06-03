Kool Tools: HomeKit-enabled Hub Free Bulb

LEDVANCE’s HomeKit-enabled SYLVANIA Smart Multicolor A19 bulb can be easily controlled via Siri and Apple’s Home app without a separate hub.

Installation is easy. All you need to do is screw in the Bluetooth-enabled bulb in your favorite lamp, sync it with the Home app, and start controlling your lights. The Home app allows users to control all HomeKit accessories in one place, including lights, temperature, locks, garage doors, scenes and more.

For those times when you are away from home, Apple has also made it possible to control HomeKit-enabled products like the SYLVANIA Smart Multicolor A19 bulb using an Apple TV or iPad running iOS 10 as a home hub. This allows consumers flexibility when deciding how to control their HomeKit-enabled products.

You can also set lighting scenes and combine activities with other HomeKit-enabled devices to create custom experiences through the Home app. For example, turning on the lights, unlocking the front door and turning on the heat can be accomplished simply by speaking voice commands to Siri such as, “I’m on my way home.”

The HomeKit-enabled SYLVANIA Smart Multicolor A19 bulb will be available on Amazon in early 2017 in the US. LEDVANCE is also looking to expand products that are compatible with HomeKit throughout 2017. For more information about SYLVANIA smart lighting solutions, please visit www.sylvania.com/smart-home.