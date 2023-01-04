5% of macOS users work with at least three incompatible file systems

Full Unlimited Access to Windows, macOS, Linux File Systems Paragon Software Group (www.paragon-software.com) reports that Paragon UFSD (Universal File System Driver) Value Pack– a bundle of five essential cross-platform tools providing access to non-native file systems — has been installed by 5% of Paragon NTFS for Mac users, showing that every 20 macOS users work with at least three incompatible file system standards.

Previously available as licensing-based technology to consumer electronics manufacturers, in September, 2016 Paragon’s UFSD technology is now available for the first time as a bundle pack targeted at individual users. Paragon UFSD Value Pack includes NTFS for Mac, ExtFS for Mac, HFS+ for Windows, ExtFS for Windows, and NTFS-HFS Converter.

The UFSD Value Pack has been developed to solve compatibility issues for users working with multiple file systems. The Pack comes with a lifetime free upgrade guarantee for US$49.95 — a savings of nearly $100 compared to purchasing each tool separately. For existing Paragon NTFS for Mac 14, ExtFS for Mac 10, or HFS+ for Windows 11 customers, the UFSD Value Pack is available for $19.95.