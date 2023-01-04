Chord Buddy 1.2 for macOS gets 50-plus improvements, bug fixes

Gerald Flossmann has released ChordPro Buddy 1.2.5 (http://www.gfApps.com), an update to his easy and song editor and viewer for the Mac.

The app allows musicians to create, edit and view songs, lyrics and lead sheets. It allows users to transpose, change chords and create formatted printouts or PDF. Version 1.2.5 boasts more than 50 improvements and bug fixes.

Chord Buddy requires version runs on macOS 10.10 or higher. It costs $4.99 and is available at the Mac App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/app/chordpro-buddy/id434955766) in the Music category.