DockShelf 1.5 for macOS allows unlimited mini-desktops

The Alchemist Guild has conjured up DockShelf 1.5, an update to their popular Dock management utility for macOS.

Version 1.5 allows unlimited mini-desktops. DockShelf lets you place unlimited docks around your desktop so you never run out of space again for your commonly used files, folders and applications. Launching your favorite documents and apps is faster because you control where your docks are positioned, how many are on screen, how they're labeled and when they're visible.

DockShelf 1.5 costs $4.99 and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/app/dockshelf/id483044083) in the Utilities category. It can also be purchased from Alchemist Guild online (http://www.thealchemistguild.com/dockshelf/). A demo is available for download.