Default Folder X 5.1 adds more file management to file dialogs

St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1 (http://tinyurl.com/2gm24v), an update to their utility for macOS. The tool enhances the file dialogs in all Mac applications.

It provides fast navigation to your files, convenient previews, integrated Spotlight tagging, and more. Default Folder X's custom keyboard shortcuts put your favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. Version 5.1 adds a number of user-requested features and improves compatibility.

Default Folder X 5.1 is a free update for existing version 5 users. New licenses are US$34.95 and upgrades from version 4 and prior are $14.95. Default Folder X 5.1 requires macOS 10.10 or higher.