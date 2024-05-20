Apple has released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 with a fix for, per Apple’s release notes, a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted.

There are also other minor bug fixes and improvements. iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

