KUXIU has debuted the KUXIU X33 Pro MAX IPad Magnetic Charging Stand for a variety of iPad models.

The US$99.99 stand is compatible with the iPhone Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Pro 12.9 (third through fifth generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (first through fifth generations), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), iPad Air 11-inch (M2) and iPad Air 10.9-inch (fourth and fifth generations).

The KUXIU stand delivers 18W of rapid charing via the Smart Connector on the back of the iPad. Simply use the original charging adapter and cable to connect directly to the X33 Pro MAX for magnetic charging.

The X33 Pro MAX is equipped with 84 neodymium magnets, perfectly aligned with the internal magnets of the iPad. The folks at KUXIU say this ensures a secure and stable working environment for your iPad. You can use a protective case with it IF the case s a magnetic protective case and has the Smart Connector adapter function.

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related