Women We Admire has announced “The Top 50 Women Leaders of Arizona for 2024.” Making the list is Barbara Whye, the vice president of Inclusion and Diversity for Apple.

She joined Apple in 2021 after more than 25 years of experience as an

engineer, leader, and C-suite executive in the technology sector, including as Intel’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and Corporate Vice President of Social Impact.

She has a reputation for accelerating change and driving results. In 2020 and 2021, Whye was recognized as one of Fortune magazine’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business. She graduated from the University of South Carolina (USC) with a B.S. in electrical engineering and an M.B.A. from USC’s Darla Moore School of Business.

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related