PitPat, an online event platform, has unveiled its new metaverse application “PitPat Pro,” which it says is the first sports and fitness app to support the Apple Vision Pro.

PitPat Pro is compatible with Apple’s spatial computer. It integrates virtual technology with sports to enhance functionality and user experience, further advancing the field of online sports events, according to the folks at PitPat. Currently, all users who have purchased SupeRun and DeerRun smart treadmills can download and experience them on the Vision Pro.

PitPat Pro provides visual resolution exceeding 4K. When users wear and use it, the exercise scene expands from indoors to new settings, allowing them to complete personal training in an immersive experience.

Equipped with spatial audio technology, PitPat Pro adjusts audio output based on the user’s position and head movements in the virtual environment for three-dimensional sound and directionality.

Through simple gestures and eye movements, PitPat users can interact with the virtual environment. Additionally, to celebrate the successful launch of PitPat Pro, a new themed event, “PitPat Pro – Pioneer Program,” combining the storyline of PitPat Pro with Vision Pro, launched on May 9.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

