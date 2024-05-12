According to Bloomberg, Apple retail employees in New Jersey have voted against unionization, the Communications Workers of America (CWA) said, calling this a setback for organizing efforts at the tech giant.

Employees at the store, located within a mall in upscale Short Hills, cast ballots Friday and Saturday in an election run by the US National Labor Relations Board. Following the defeat of the unionization effort in a vote by staff on May 11, the CWA blamed the defeat on Apple’s anti-union tactics.

Only two Apple Stores have successfully unionized so far (at Towson, Maryland, and Oklahoma City. Well, actually, workers at the latter voted to unionize, but haven’t reached a collective bargaining agreement with Apple.

