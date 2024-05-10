Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date for and a first look at “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”), its upcoming 10-episode Spanish-language crime drama featuring an entirely Hispanic cast and crew.

They’re led by Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori (“Perdidos en la noche,” “La Negociadora,” “La mujer de mi hermano”). Created by International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar (“Monarca,” “Sr. Ávila”) and Pablo Aramendi (“Tijuana,” “Los elegidos”), “Women in Blue” will make its global debut with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through September 25.

Here’s how the series is described: Set in 1970 and inspired by true events, “Women in Blue” tells the story of four women who defy the ultraconservative norms of the time and join Mexico’s first female police force, only to discover that their squad is a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. As the body count grows, María (Bárbara Mori), whose determination to catch the killer becomes an obsession, Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), whose father is a renowned cop, Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), a brilliant fingerprint analyst, and Valentina (Natalia Téllez), a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what no male officer has been able to do and bring the serial killer to justice.

The series stars Mori, Sariñana, Téllez, Rasgado, Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan, and Horacio García Rojas.

Fernando Rovzar, Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss (“Yellowstone,” “Genius,” “The Killing”), Erica Sánchez Su (“Monarca,” “La Venganza de las Juanas,” “Paramédicos”), Sandra Solares (“Point Break,” “Y tu mamá también,” “Instructions Not Included”) and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar (“Monarca,” “Control Z,” “Sr. Ávila”) serve as executive producers. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lemon Studios.

