Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at “Lady in the Lake,” the upcoming, seven-part limited series starring Academy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Natalie Portman, who also serves as executive producer, and Emmy Award nominee Moses Ingram.

“Lady in the Lake” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, July 19, 2024, followed by new episodes every Friday through August 23, 2024.

Here’s how the series is described: When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman) is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Sherwood (Ingram) is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger. From visionary director Alma Har’el, “Lady in the Lake” emerges as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams.

Starring alongside Portman and Ingram in the series are Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

