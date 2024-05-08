Apple announced its quarterly results last week, and consistently superior iPhone gross margins helped offset stagnating iPhone revenues.

The folks at Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) have long thought one steady driver of high margins is Apple’s success encouraging iPhone buyers to upgrade the storage capacity of their new iPhone. They say upgraded storage adds significantly to the price of an iPhone, ranging from 10% to 50% of the base price depending on the model and amount of added storage.

Yet, the cost of the components is small relative to the added revenue. The increased revenue from upgraded storage is important, but the gross margin impact is even more significant.

According to CIRP, overall, 44% of iPhone buyers pay to upgrade the storage on their new iPhone, rather than buying the base storage model at the base price.. The base storage for all current models is 128 GB, except for iPhone SE which starts at 64 GB and iPhone 15 Pro Max, where the base storage is 256 GB. Storage upgrades go as high as 1 TB on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related