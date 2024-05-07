Apple has announced the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip.

Now available in two sizes for the first time, the 11-inch iPad Air is super-portable, and the 13-inch model provides an even larger display for more room to work, learn, and play, according to Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. He adds that both deliver phenomenal performance and advanced capabilities, making iPad Air more powerful and versatile than ever before.

Featuring a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine in M2, the new iPad Air offers even more performance and is an incredibly powerful device for artificial intelligence, according to Apple. The front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera with Center Stage is now located along the landscape edge of iPad Air. It also includes faster Wi-Fi, and cellular models include super-fast 5G, so users can stay connected on the go. With a portable design, all-day battery life, a Liquid Retina display, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), and Magic Keyboard, iPad Air empowers users to be even more productive and creative, says Borchers.

The new iPad Air is available in new blue and purple finishes, along with starlight and space gray.

Pricing and availability

Customers can order the new iPad Air with M2 starting today, May 7, on apple.com/store, and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, May 15.

The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air will be available in blue, purple, starlight, and space gray, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Air starts at $599 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi model, and $749 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Air starts at $799 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi model, and $949 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

For education, the new 11-inch iPad Air starts at $549 (U.S.), and the 13-inch model starts at $749 (U.S.). Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. For more information, visit apple.com/us-hed/shop.

The new Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the new iPad Air. It is available for $129 (U.S.), and $119 (U.S.) for education. Apple Pencil (USB-C) is available for $79 (U.S.) and $69 (U.S.) for education.

The Magic Keyboard, available in black and white finishes, is compatible with the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air. It can be purchased for $299 (U.S.) for the new 11-inch iPad Air, and $349 (U.S.) for the new 13-inch iPad Air, with layouts for over 30 languages. For education, the 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $279 (U.S.), and the 13-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $329 (U.S.).

The new Smart Folio, available in charcoal gray, light violet, denim, and sage, is $79 (U.S.) for the new 11-inch iPad Air, and $99 (U.S.) for the new 13-inch iPad Air.

