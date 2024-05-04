Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of April 29-May 3.

° Apple TV+ shows win four BAFTA Television Craft Awards.

° The European Union says iPadOS is a “gatekeeper” so must meet DMA requirements.

° Apple and Samsung continue to dominate the global smartphone market, but competition is increasing.

° Apple TV+’s “Argylle,” “Sugar,” and “Palm Royale” are all on Reelgood’s latest lists of most streamed movies, TV shows.

° The OLED displays on the upcoming iPad Pros will be the “best OLED tablet panels on the market,” according to DSCC.

° Apple has reportedly set up a secret lab in Zurich for building AI products.

° If AI-equipped Macs are coming soon, Apple’s timing could be perfect.

° It’s no big surprise, but a new study lists Apple among the companies at the forefront of innovation in America.

° The Apple Vision Pro should “inject some positive energy” into China’s lagging VR shipments, according to Counterpoint Research.

° Google’s Alphabet paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to be Safari’s default search engine according to newly unsealed court documents in the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against Google.

° The Apple Watch atrial fibrillation (AFib) history feature has been qualified by the FDA under its Medical Device Development Tools (MDDT) program.

° Dr. Sumbul Desai, vice president of Health at Apple, has been named to TIME magazine’s inaugural “TIME100 Health List of the World’s Most Influential People in Health.”

° Apple quarterly revenue is down 4% year-over-year, but Services and Mac revenues are up.

° During a call with analysts regarding Apple’s latest finances, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri noted that Mac sales — up 4% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024 — were driven by the strength of the new MacBook Air with the M3 chip.

