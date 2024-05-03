Slight Change of Sawblades +, Dicey Sungeons +, and Summer Pop + are now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$6.99/month game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Slight Change of Sawblades + is a single-player, sawblades-dodging, high-score chaser. Sago Mini Trips+ is only available for the iPhone and iPad. It’s a single player game for ages nine and up.

Dicey Dungeons + is also only available for the iPod and iPads It’s a single-player, role-playing gamer for ages 12 and up.

And Summer Pop!+ is ALSO available only for iOS and iPadOS devices. C’mon, Apple, where are he new gamers for the Mac and Apple TV set-top box? Summer Pop+ is a single-player, vacation/match-3 puzzle game for ages four and up.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related