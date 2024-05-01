It’s no big surprise, but a new study lists Apple among the companies at the forefront of innovation in America.

That’s according to OnDeck — a company that offers business loans and services — which analyzed data from the U.S. Patent Office to reveal the most innovative American companies, based on the number of patent grants they received in 2023. With 2,568 new patents granted in 2023, Apple ranks #4 in the U.S. overall and #3 in the “tech” category.

Other key finds from the OnDeck study:

IBM is America’s most innovative company, with 3,953 patents granted in 2023.

California is the most innovative state, with 11.8 patents granted per 10,000 residents in 2023.

Palo Alto, CA, is the most innovative city, with 216.6 patents per 10,000 residents in 2023.

Redmond, WA, is the most innovative city outside of California, with 104.7 patents per 10,000 people in 2023.

