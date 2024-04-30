According to Canalys research, the worldwide smartphone market experienced a 10% year-on-year growth in the first quarter (Q1) 2024, reaching 296.2 million units. However, it wasn’t good news for Apple.

According to the research group, the market performed better than expected, reaching double-digit growth after ten difficult quarters. Samsung regained the lead position, shipping 60million units, buoyed by updates to its A-series and early premium offerings.

Canalys says Apple slipped to second spot, shipping 48.7 million units, “as it experienced a double-digit decline amid headwinds in its core markets,” according to the research group. The iPhone maker now has 16% of the global smartphone market; thats down from 21% in the first quarter of 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related