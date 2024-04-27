Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of April 22-26.

° Apple TV+’s “Argylle” bombed at the box office, but is a hit on streaming. So is the streaming service’s “Sugar” and “Franklin” series.

° If Apple Vision Pro sales are slowing, that’s no surprise.

° According to French business magazine Challenges, Apple has scooped up the Parisian start-up Datakalab, a company that specializes in in algorithm compression and artificial intelligence (AI) image analysis.

° Apple’s iPhone sales in China dropped 19.1% year-over-year in quarter one of 2024, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

° Look for new iPads, a new Apple Pencil, and more at Apple’s May 7 “Let Loose” event.

° Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple has dropped the number of Vision Pro units that it plans to ship in 2024 from 700,000-800,000 to 400,000-450,00 units.

° Beginning in May, a special Today at Apple series titled “Made for Business” will offer small business owners and entrepreneurs free opportunities to learn how Apple products and services can support their growth and success.

° According to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), iPhone smartphone sales share in the U.S. continues to decline.

° It’s Apple vs. Android all over again — except this time, with VR headsets: the Apple Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest devices.

° Frank Casanova, a senior director leading product-marketing efforts for the Apple Vision Pro, has retired.

° The Democratic Republic of Congo’s government notified Apple over concerns that the tech giant’s supply chain may be tainted by conflict minerals sourced from the central African nation.

° Two veteran security experts are launching a startup that aims to help other makers of cybersecurity products to up their game in protecting Apple devices.

° CNBC’s Jim Cramer tells investors he’s confident in the success of the Apple Vision Pro and sees uses for the product outside the consumer space.

