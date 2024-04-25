Apple wants to make it easier for you to set up accessories with its various devices. The company has filed for three patents for just that.

Patent filing number US 20240134956 A1 is for “Accessory Setup Using a Setup Code.” In the patent filing Apple says that current techniques for setting up electronic devices (e.g., controllers, accessories, user devices, and/or computer systems) are “generally ineffective and/or inefficient.”

The patent filing involves techniques for a setup component of a controller to add accessories to a new ecosystem (e.g., a grouping of one or more accessories and one or more controllers and/or a grouping of one or more accessories to an application). Such techniques include the setup component receiving a setup code for an accessory to be added to the new ecosystem.

Patent number US 20240137352 A1 its for “Initial Accessory Setup.” It involves techniques for initially setting up an accessory with a controller. Such techniques have a setup component of a controller that “establish a relationship with the accessory and facilitate establishment of relationships between applications of the controller and the accessory.”

Patent number US 20240134953 A1 is for “Subsequent Accessory Setup.” It involves a setup component of a controller to add accessories to a new ecosystem (e.g., a grouping of one or more accessories and one or more controllers and/or a grouping of one or more accessories to an application) that are already added to another ecosystem. Such techniques can include the setup component maintaining a list of accessories for which the setup component has added to the other ecosystem. Using the list, the setup component adds the accessories in the list to the new ecosystem through communications with the accessories and an application corresponding to the new ecosystem.

