° From 9to5Mac: According to “people familiar with the matter,” iPhone 15 is rumored to support charging with up to 35W.

° From MacRumors: Apple may not release any leather cases for the iPhone 15 lineup, according to the Twitter leaker known as “DuanRui.”

° From iMore: Apple Watch VO2 Max notifications could help identify unknown heart conditions in some people.

° From iPhoneSoft : The Apple Vision Pro may pack 1TB of local storage.

° From NBCChicago: A man used an Apple AirTag to track down his stolen motorcycle to a Chicago alley.

° From Cult of Mac: Opera said Thursday its Opera browser for iOS now features an artificially intelligent assistant created in collaboration with OpenAI. Opera calls it Aria.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Jim Rea, Eric Bolden, Jeff Gamet, and Web Bixby do something a little different in this MacVoices Live! session. With slow tech news and the writer’s strike in full swing, the panel provides some suggestions on shows and movies they have enjoy and can recommend to fill the gaps.

