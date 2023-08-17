Apple co-founder Mike Markkula has sold his 14,000-acre ranch — the largest landholding in Carmel Valley, California — for $35 million to an environmental group that plans to turn the property into a nature preserve, reports The Charlotte Observer.

Known as Rana Creek Ranch (pictured), the Monterey County property had been off market since December 2018 after previously listing for $59.95 million in 2013 and for $45 million in 2016. The last asking price was $37.5 million. The working cattle ranch consists of a private lake, riding arena, two barns, 2,900-foot airplane landing strip and a 5,413-square-foot main house with a swimming pool.

The coastal compound is being sold to The Wildlands Conservancy with the environmental group planning to turn the 14,000-acre property into a nature preserve, adds The Charlotte Observer.

Despite never becoming a household name like Steve Jobs, Markkula was one of the longest-serving board members in the company’s history before he left in 1997. As an angel investor, he provided important early funding and managerial support during Apple’s early days.

For example, Markkula invested US$250,000 in the early days of the company, which gave him a one-third stake in Apple. He was introduced to Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak when they were looking for funding to manufacture the Apple II personal computer they had developed, after having sold some units of the Apple I. With Markkula’s guidance and funding, Apple ceased to be a partnership and was incorporated as a company.

