Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From The MacObserver: Ray-Ban Meta glasses users can now play Apple Music without having to touch their phone.

° From MacRumors: FineWoven accessories may get one last fling before Apple pulls the plug.

° From Macworld: If your Apple TV aerial screensavers stopped working, here’s why: the YouTube app is hijacking the default Apple TV’s screensaver.

° From AppleInsider: The iPad will finally get a calculator ad this year.

° From The Guardian: Apple exec Alex Rofman says Apple Arcade wasn’t set up to make money, but that game developers are getting paid.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related