The latest Canalys smartphone analysis indicates weak demand in quarter three of 2022 caused worldwide smartphone shipments to decline by 9% year-on-year to 297.8 million units.

Samsung defended its first place in the market despite an 8% decline, shipping 64.1 million units. Apple, the only leading vendor to increase year-on-year driven by robust demand, grew 8% and shipped 53 million units. Following two quarters of double-digit declines, Xiaomi leveraged its global scale to find opportunities helping it strengthen its position to only decline 8%, shipping 40.5 million units. OPPO and vivo took fourth and fifth place despite having over 20% declines, shipping 28.5 million and 27.4 million units respectively in Q3 2022.

“Performance of the high-end segment was the only highlight this quarter,” says Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjørhovde. “Apple reached its highest third quarter market share yet, driven by both the iPhone 13 and newly launched iPhone 14 series. The popularity of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, in particular, will contribute to a higher ASP and stable revenue for Apple.”

