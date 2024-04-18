Apple has reduced its overall greenhouse gas emissions by more than 55% since 2015, the company shared in its 2024 Environmental Progress Report.

The milestone marks progress on the journey toward Apple 2030, the company’s ambitious goal to become carbon neutral across its entire value chain by the end of this decade. The goal centers on cutting emissions by 75% from 2015 levels.

“The proof of Apple’s commitment to climate action is in our progress: We’ve slashed emissions by more than half, all while serving more users than ever before,” says Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “More hard work is ahead of us, and we’re focused on harnessing the power of innovation and collaboration to maximize our impact.”

Teams across Apple and its global supply chain have contributed to Apple 2030 and the company’s environmental efforts, driving innovations in clean energy and energy efficiency, materials, carbon removal, water stewardship, zero waste, and recycling, he adds. As Apple celebrates Earth Day with its customers around the world — including through curated environment-focused collections on podcasts, books, and more — you can take a look at 10 innovations, partnerships, and activities engaging customers and advancing global climate and environmental progress by clicking here.

Earth Day 2024 is on Monday, April 22. The day demonstrates support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by Earthday.org including one billion people in more than 193 countries.

