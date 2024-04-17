OtterBusiness has introduced the Achiever Series Folio ST for iPad (10th generation) – a case solution developed for learning and educational environments.

The Achiever Series Folio ST introduces Smart Technology that innovates beyond the case featuring a built-in splitter module to give access to the USB-C port for power and data with a separate audio port for wired headphones, according to Berkley Fuller, chief commercial officer of OtterBusiness.

Leveraging the protective design OtterBox is known for, the Achiever Series Folio ST boasts drop protection at two-times military standards (MIL-STD-810G), he adds. When on-the-go, the closed folio provides screen protection for carrying the iPad in a backpack or briefcase.

The new Achiever Series Folio ST for iPad (10th generation) is also designed to hold an Apple Pencil and other electronic styluses and supports sanitizing protocol adherence. The folio includes a 1″ x 3″ clear asset tag window on the back. The device and folio are tamper-resistant to students, but easily replaceable by school IT departments to provide fast and easy installation.

To learn more about the Achiever Series Folio ST for iPad (including pricing) go to OtterBusiness.com.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related