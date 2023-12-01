Beginning today through December 4, the App Store will donate all proceeds from select, exclusive in-app purchases for three games — MONOPOLY GO!, Gardenscapes, and EA Sports FC Mobile — to the Global Fund, including avatars, shields, and star soccer players.

Additionally, now through December 8, Apple will donate US$1 for every purchase made using Apple Pay on apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store location. Hundreds of Apple Store locations around the world will mark World AIDS Dday with in-store displays.

Since 2006, Apple has partnered with (RED) to support the Global Fund in the fight against HIV/AIDS. When customers buy (PRODUCT)RED products, a portion of the proceeds goes to the Global Fund, which uses 100 percent of Apple’s contribution to fund HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

Over the last 17 years, Apple customers have helped raise more than a quarter of a billion dollars, giving millions of people access to lifesaving antiretroviral treatment and HIV testing, and helping HIV-positive mothers prevent passing the virus on to their babies.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related