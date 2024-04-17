Microsoft has released OneNote for the Apple Vision Pro. The company says it will “make use of the infinite canvas of spatial computing.”

OneNote can appear side-by-side with other Microsoft apps like Word, Excel, and Teams at any scale. According to Microsoft, OneNote for Apple Vision Pro is a native app, that supports many of the features available on OneNote for iPad. These include:

° Write memos, make a digital notebook, or jot down notes.

° Highlight can’t-miss notes with Important and To Do tags.

° Secure your notes with a password and control permissions when sharing with others.

° Sync your notes to cloud (OneDrive, OneDrive for Business and SharePoint), making it easy to access your notes anywhere.

° Share ideas and your notes with friends and colleagues.

° You can go hands-free or also use a keyboard and trackpad. If using a keyboard and trackpad, just pair them with Bluetooth.

How to install Microsoft OneNote on Apple Vision Pro

To install OneNote on your Apple Vision Pro, follow these steps:

° From your Apple Vision Pro, go to the App Store and search for Microsoft OneNote.

° Tap Get.

° Enter your Apple ID and password, if prompted, to start the download.

° Once the app is installed, tap to launch it.

° Sign in with your Microsoft personal, work, or school account.

To update Microsoft OneNote, return to the App Store and follow the steps above.

Tip: Enable automatic updates from Settings > App Store. Under App Updates, slide the Automatic Downloads toggle to On.

Microsoft says you can plan trips, practice daily habits, and create/edit your task list, all in spatial reality.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

